Good samaritan clears away and disposes of 150 flytipped tyres

Earlier today OnTheWight reported that someone had dumped 150 used tyres in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the Isle of Wight.

Within just a few hours good samaritan, Chris Plant from Tyres of Wight, made his way to the Jubilee car park on Mottistone Down and started clearing away the tyres.

There has been an outpouring of gratitude for his act of kindness on the Isle of Wight Community Information Facebook Group.

Plenty of good deeds

Looking through the Tyres of Wight Facebook Page, this is clearly not the first good deed Chris has done.

On Christmas Eve he supplied and fitted four new tyres to one of the IW Search and Rescue’s vehicles absolutely free of charge.

Well done Chris, you’ve earned lots of new fans today.