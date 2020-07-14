Government award £500,000 for flood defences in East Cowes

East Cowes is set to receive Government support for new flood defences to protect homes and businesses.

The news – announced this morning – comes as part of the Government’s multi-billion pound investment plans to tackle flooding and coastal erosion across the country. East Cowes will receive a share of a £170 million funding pot specifically designed to accelerate flood defence construction.

Reduce the risk of tidal flooding

The Government said the money for East Cowes (£500,000) will be used to reduce the risk of tidal flooding and increase resilience for properties and businesses including the ferry terminal.

Construction will begin within the next 18 months.

Seely: Strong economic benefit by protecting jobs and businesses

Welcoming the news Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, said,

“East Cowes is one of 22 shovel-ready flood defence projects to receive this investment from the Government which is great news for East Cowes and the Island. “The Government has chosen to invest in flood defences in East Cowes because of the strong economic benefits it will bring by protecting jobs and businesses. “We have seen the effects of flooding on homes and businesses over the years, so I’m delighted that we have been able to secure funding. “This investment in East Cowes is in addition to last week’s news that the IW Council has agreed to press ahead with its purchase of Venture Quays to protect jobs in the area.”

The announcement comes ahead of the publication of the Environment Agency’s long-term Flood and Coast Erosion Risk Management Strategy for England, which will set out how the Environment Agency will work with communities to deliver the government’s plan.

News shared by the office of Bob Seely. Ed

Image: © Cllr Karl Love