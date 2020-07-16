Government award further £1.23m to Isle of Wight council in Covid-19 funding

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has today (Thursday) confirmed allocations for individual councils from the £500 million of additional support for Coronavirus-related spending pressures.

They say the funding will help councils in England continue to deliver crucial frontline services, support those most in need and meet new spending pressures so they can deliver for residents.

Isle of Wight allocation

The Isle of Wight council will receive an additional £1,236,137 towards the cost of delivering frontline services during Covid-19 crisis.

During the Covid crisis they’ve received an additional £10,277,565 (Tranche 1 – £5,015,960, Tranche 2 – £4,025,468 and Tranche 3 – £1,236,137).

Additional cost due to Island status

The Government say the money is being distributed to councils based on population and levels of deprivation, and how the costs of delivery of services varies across the country.

Studies carried out by Portsmouth University reveal that due to the Island’s unique status it costs the Isle of Wight council £6.4m more to deliver services than other local authorities on the mainland.

The Isle of Wight council and Bob Seely MP (as far back as 2018) have been lobbying for this to be recognised by the Government, but to date the additional funding has not been forthcoming.

Even before Covid-19 Isle of Wight council said they were facing a £10m black hole in their budget.

Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0