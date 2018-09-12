Grab your tickets for Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra’s opening concert

Tim shares this news about the IWSO’s upcoming concert. Ed

Following the record-breaking take-up of season tickets (thanks to the article in OnTheWight), the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra have put the remaining tickets on general sale for their opening concert of the new season.

The concert on Saturday 17th November will be held as usual at the Medina Theatre starting at 7.15pm.

The concert will open with the wonderful evocative work by Chabrier entitled Rhapsody Espana. Although a French composer, Chabrier’s use of melodies and rhythms conjures the feeling that you really are in Spain!

Violin soloist

Also in the first half of the concert will be the ever popular Violin Concerto by Tcaikovsky.

The soloist will be Melina Mandozzi who will be flying in from Norway especially for the concert. This will mark a welcome return for Melina to perform with the IWSO.

Gustav Holst’s The Planets Suite

The second half of the concert will be given over to one work, but what a monumental work, The Planets Suite by Gustav Holst.

The work calls for an orchestra of mammoth proportions and uses instruments seldom heard such as bass oboe. There will be over 100 hundred musicians on stage as well as an offstage chorus.

Book now

As usual the concert will be conducted by Jonathan Butcher and tickets are available online from the Medina Theatre Website or by calling the Box Office (tel: 01983 823884).

Be quick though, there are less than 100 tickets left!

Image: © Melina Mandozzi by Miako Photo

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

Location map

