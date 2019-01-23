Grab your tickets for PUNK’s end of exhibition closing party

Tayla shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

All are invited to the exhibition closing party for the current exhibition PUNK on Saturday 9th February.

Live music

Tickets are just £5 for this event which includes music from X-DIRECTORY playing live in the Café, banging out the greatest hits of the 70s. From The Clash, Ramones, Sex Pistols, Damned, Dead Kennedys, Undertones and Buzzcocks.

Punk poetry

Also on the bill will be Adam Gaterell and Arnold P Fetid performing the very best in Punk Poetry in the gallery.

Dress to impress – wear your best punk clobber!

The exhibition

The exhibition ‘PUNK’ celebrates punks, past and present on the Island and further afield, in the form of visual art, graphic design, graffiti, music.

This in-house curated show aims to explore the traditional visual art of punk culture from the mid-1970s to now, and its impact on the Isle of Wight through memorabilia such as posters, badges, ticket stubs, vinyl records, as well as show artworks by contemporary artists that retain a bit of punk ethos in their work today. Much of the work on display is kindly loaned by punk enthusiasts and ex-punk band members from the Isle of Wight.

Tickets (£5 each) are available from the Quay Arts Website.