Grace Petrie plays Quay Arts tonight, with support from Anna Oakes-Monger

The folk singer, songwriter and activist from Leicester first exploded on to the national protest scene in 2010 with the emotive anthem Farewell to Welfare, which captured perfectly the spirit of the new wave of dissent in austerity Britain.

Since then, she has written, recorded and toured relentlessly.

Her unique takes on life, love and politics, and the warmth and wit with which they are delivered have won over audiences everywhere, and she has quietly become one of the most respected and prolific songwriters working in the UK today.

Support from Anna Oakes-Monger

Anna Oakes-Monger is singer-songwriter, artist and activist from Lancaster.

Her first album Hope is the Event, recorded urgently in her bedroom in the wake of the 2017 general election, is a manifesto for dissent against cynicism and despair.

Her music blends folk and DIY pop, celebrating feminism, queer power, and the radical futuresV that are essential to imagine.

Image: © Elly Lucas