Grand Spring Fete continues support for Wessex Cancer Trust

Wessex Cancer Trust’s Daisy Buses provide invaluable help for those on the Isle of Wight needing treatment on the mainland. Join in the fundraising this Saturday at the 13th Freshwater Court Spring Fete.

Festival bunting:

The 13th Grand Spring Fete for the Wessex Cancer Trust will be held this coming Saturday (27th May 2017) at Freshwater Court, Freshwater PO40 9NU.

This year the fete aims to raise much needed funds for the Daisy Buses wessex cancer trustand the associated volunteer patient escort services.

Invaluable service
These provide invaluable help for those on the Isle of Wight needing treatment for Chemotherapy at Southampton Hospital and those undergoing Radiotherapy at Cosham.

Volunteers provide help and escort patients where required through the daily ordeal that many face for weeks at a time.

The Daisy Buses provide free transport for Isle of Wight patients and their carers from the RedJet to the Oncology Unit at Southampton and from Portsmouth Hard & Hover to Cosham.

Where and when
The Spring Fete takes place at Freshwater Court, Court Road, Freshwater PO40 9NU from 10:30am. There will be free parking and free entry.

Image: joffaboy under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017 7:52am

