Grants of up to £3,000 for projects that benefit vulnerable and disadvantaged groups

Projects that address issues of deprivation could benefit from a grant of up to £3,000

fifty pound notes

Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, is calling on Island charities, groups and associations to take advantage of grant funding available through the Isle of Wight Community Fund.

The fund – which provides grants of up to £3,000 – is available to support vulnerable and disadvantaged people on the Isle of Wight, and address issues of deprivation.

Benefiting vulnerable and disadvantaged people
Bob said:

“I urge local charities and groups to apply for this funding, which is exclusively available to the Island.

“It could be used for groups such as youth clubs, lunch clubs, exercise classes, outreach work, out of school activities, IT classes – anything which benefits vulnerable and disadvantaged people on the Isle of Wight.

“I hope that the fund can be used to support a range of projects across the Island.”

The closing date for applications is 6th February. Further details can be found on the Website.

peterj

If only there was some sort of centralised national body that could do things that benefited vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, eh Bob?

28, January 2020 3:54 pm
