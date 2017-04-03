Green Party conference pass two motions proposed by Islanders

Isle of Wight Green party leader, Vix Lowthion, shares this latest news. Ed

Last weekend the Green Party of England and Wales held their Spring conference in Liverpool – alongside Global and European Greens from across the world. This is the largest gathering of Green members ever in the UK, with delegates from 74 countries meeting to discuss key issues and share ideas.

Policy against white light

We are pleased to announce that conference have successfully passed two motions this weekend which were proposed by Isle of Wight Green Party members. Policy against the damaging effect on humans and wildlife by blue-rich white light street lights was proposed by Tanja Rebel from Cowes.

The motion was passed overwhelmingly by delegates, who agreed that white light disrupts our circadian rhythms and should be gradually replaced by Warm Light eco bulbs.

Empowering home educators

In addition, Green Party policy on Home Education was updated to reflect more closely the need for Local Authorities to assist and empower families who choose to educate their children outside of school.

Vix Lowthion, prospective parliamentary candidate for the Green Party on the Island and party Education spokesperson, co-proposed the motion to make broader educational experiences (cultural events, work experience programmes) accessible to home educators.

Vix commented,

“It’s been the largest Green conference I have ever attended. “I’ve met Greens from across the world, including elected Greens in Australia and Bulgaria who have successfully banned fracking in their countries! “The evidence is clear: when voters elect Greens, they elect committed and hardworking representatives who put our people and our planet first.”

Electoral alliances

The conference also voted in agreement that in future the party will seek electoral alliances in selected constituencies for future General Elections, with the wider aim to unite in pursuit of Proportional Representation.

Caroline Lucas told BBC Radio 4 recently that the Isle of Wight is somewhere that she feels a progressive alliance could benefit the Green Party.

For more information about the Spring Conference, please go to the Website.