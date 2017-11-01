Youngest deputy party leader in the country to visit the Isle of Wight

Vix Lowthion shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Green party. Ed

On Friday 10th November, Amelia Womack – the Green Party Deputy Leader – will be visiting the Isle of Wight in her role as spokesperson for Women and young people as well as in support of the local Island party.

Amelia has been deputy leader of the party since being elected in 2014 at the age of 29 years old, making her the youngest deputy leader of a national political party. She speaks on a range of social and environmental issues, with a particular focus on community resilience and women’s rights.

Focus on domestic abuse

Last month she bravely detailed her own experience in an abusive relationship.

Amelia Womack will spend the day supporting local projects, including Break the Cycle to discuss their new ‘Mind the Gap’ course aimed at supporting survivors of abuse to move forward in their lives.

She will visit Jigsaw Family Support in Ryde and the Ryde Arena Community Action Group at the Ice Rink.

All welcome to public meeting

In the evening, Ms Womack will be at the Riverside Centre for a public meeting and discussion (7-9pm) – all welcome!

An Isle of Wight Pride spokesperson will also be in attendance to talk about LGBTIQA+ issues on the island and the exciting news about Pride 2018.

Vix Lowthion said

“Amelia is really looking forward to her second time on the Isle of Wight in 2017. She’s a strong advocate for equal rights, and her visit couldn’t come at a better time as we explore key issues of womens’ and LGBT rights both nationally and on the Island.”

Further details and a full timetable will be forwarded in the next few days.