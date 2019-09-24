Green Town volunteers win Silver Gilt Award at South and South East in Bloom

Ben Holbrook, Vice Chair of Sandown Green Town Volunteers, shares this news. Ed

The South and South East in Bloom results brought great news for Sandown.

On their first time of entering Sandown was declared South and South East in Bloom’s Small Coastal Resort of the Year 2019, with a Silver Gilt Award.

Ben Holbrook, Deputy Chair of Sandown Green Town Volunteers said,

“We were especially pleased that whilst noting that some areas of the town are in need of improvement the judges recognised the hard work, pride and enthusiasm shown by the children, volunteers, individuals and civic members they met on their tour of Sandown.”

Praise for diverse and broad community activities

The judges particularly commented on the diverse and broad community activities they were shown, from the work of the Bay CE School Community Kids at Sandown Station, the School and the Briars Nursing Home, to the varied activities of Sandown Green Town Volunteers which included Christmas tree decorating with recycled materials as well as flower bed and street maintenance.

The work of the Common Space in opening up green space at the back of Browns Golf Course, enabling residents to get closer to nature, and ‘the Men in Sheds’ initiative was also praised. Highly commended were the horticultural achievements of local businesses such as Glory Arts and the Montpelier Guest House as was that of Sandown Bowls Club.

Outstanding flower beds

In the South & South East in Bloom’s ‘Its Your Neighbourhood’ category Sandown Green Town Volunteers were awarded an ‘Outstanding’ for both the Pier beds and for Eastern Gardens, the highest level achievable.

Just behind them, the Library Roundabout site was classed as ‘Thriving’. In their first year of entry Sandown Bowls Club was also classed as ‘Thriving’, an excellent start for them.

Hard work paid off

Ben Holbrook also said,