Isle of Wight’s Sandown Bay and Bembridge village crowned best in UK

Countryfile Magazine has crowned Sandown Bay and the village of Bembridge as the best in the UK.

The online poll – run by the popular magazine in conjunction with the BBC TV’s Countryfile programme – placed the two popular Isle of Wight destinations at the top, by a very wide margin.

Best village and beach

Bembridge was voted village of the year for “wonderful coastal setting with a pier and lifeboat station, plus a busy village community with independent shops, cafés and restaurants. With three great beaches and the white cliffs of Culver Down on the doorstep, the village is a perfect base for exploring”.

Sandown Bay was voted the best British beach for ‘traditional bucket and spade beach on the east coast of the Island with miles of golden sand, pier and eclectic seafront – and just a short walk to peace, fossil-rich cliffs and stunning coastal wildlife.’

Myles: Testament to what Island has to offer

Will Myles, MD of Visit Isle of Wight said:

“This is clearly fantastic news for the Isle of Wight. We’re very grateful to the thousands who voted for Bembridge and Sandown Bay. “To win not just one, but both of these awards is a testament to what this Island has to offer. “It’s just two more reasons for visitors to come and discover the Isle of Wight – the best beach in the UK at Sandown Bay and the best village in the UK, Bembridge.”

Boyd: Acknowledges incredible quality of Bay’s environment

Ian Boyd of Arc Consulting said,

“This is absolutely wonderful news! It’s a spectacular result for the Island particularly for Bembridge winning as well what a fantastic celebration of everything that is great about the Island. “For us, it’s acknowledges the incredible quality of the Bay’s environment of this extraordinary beach – it’s a reminder just how lucky we are and how much we have to be thankful for. “We know we have the best beach to talk about, to bring people back for or to visit for the first time. And for those of us who live and work here, it’s a real shot in the arm – I’ve always believed it, but somehow it is even more believable. This isn’t a full stop, this is the start of something amazing and opens the door to everything that is coming.”

Image: © Julian Winslow