Guilty plea to rape at remote location

The man who arranged to meet an 18 year old woman in Sandown, drove her to a remote location and attacked her, has pleaded guilty to raping her.

police tape

The man who was arrested and charged with the kidnap, rape and grievous bodily harm of an 18 year old woman on the Isle of Wight in October last year, has today (Friday) pleaded guilty to the rape charge at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Kevin Finch, 36, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the rape of the 18 year old woman after arranging to meet her in Sandown on 7th October and taking her to a secluded car park in Niton.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

Not guilty pleas
The BBC report that prosecutors told Portsmouth Crown Court they would not seek a trial for four other alleged offences, including kidnap and inflicting grievous bodily harm, after Finch offered pleas of not guilty.

Image: diversey under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 13th January, 2017 3:42pm

1 Comment

  1. dave


    14.Jan.2017 11:23am

    Hang him – punishments are too light.

