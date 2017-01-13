Guilty plea to rape at remote location

The man who was arrested and charged with the kidnap, rape and grievous bodily harm of an 18 year old woman on the Isle of Wight in October last year, has today (Friday) pleaded guilty to the rape charge at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Kevin Finch, 36, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the rape of the 18 year old woman after arranging to meet her in Sandown on 7th October and taking her to a secluded car park in Niton.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

Not guilty pleas

The BBC report that prosecutors told Portsmouth Crown Court they would not seek a trial for four other alleged offences, including kidnap and inflicting grievous bodily harm, after Finch offered pleas of not guilty.

Source

Image: diversey under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.