Gurnard neighbourhood plan approved

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Gurnard Neighbourhood Plan has been ‘made’, following overwhelming support for the proposal at a local referendum on 7 September – with 88.43 (390 people) per cent voting in favour of the plan.

Local residents were asked to support the plan, which will now be the first point of reference for planning officers determining applications within the parish of Gurnard.

The plan identified a number of sites in the parish where it is considered development would have the least impact on the ‘landscape character areas’ of the parish and the settlement of Gurnard village and Gurnard Pines.

Shaping the future of local areas

Councillor Barry Abraham, Cabinet member for planning and housing, said:

“Neighbourhood plans are produced by the local community and I am pleased that planning officers have been able to provide assistance when it was required. This process gives local people the opportunity to shape the future of their local area and community for the future. It gives a clear message to those looking to develop within the parish of what the community would like to see in the future. “I’d like to congratulate the residents of Gurnard and Gurnard Parish Council for their hard work in developing this plan, and I look forward to seeing Gurnard grow in line with this plan, in the years to come.”

Fourth neighbourhood plan

This is the fourth neighbourhood plan of its kind to be adopted on the Island (alongside Brighstone, Brading and Bembridge), since new regulations were introduced under the Localism Act 2011.

It creates new planning policy for the Gurnard area, which will guide and influence development proposals, alongside the existing planning policies of the Island Plan and the National Planning Policy Framework.