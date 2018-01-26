The Department for Education has this week released the revised Key Stage 4 results for Isle of Wight secondary schools.

The figures are based on GCSE exams taken by pupils in 2017. They show that although the Isle of Wight council insists that “more than 80 per cent of schools are now currently judged as good or better, compared with just 51 per cent in 2014″, attainment in many of the Island’s secondary schools is still below the national average.

Official DfE reports claim that half of Isle of Wight secondary schools are ‘coasting’1.

League tables

Details for all State secondary schools are detailed below (excluding The Island Free School, which has no data available yet).

Reorganise the table by clicking on the arrows at the top of each column to see highest and lowest in the various categories.

School Number of Pupils Progress 8 score and description Attainment 8 score Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs Sandown Bay Academy 248

Well below average

-0.7 34.5 28% Carisbrooke College 163 Below average

-0.44 39.8 28% Medina College 228 Below average

-0.39 38.8 32% Isle of Wight Studio School 51 Average

-0.33 36.7 18% Ryde Academy 175 Below average

-0.3 40 29% Cowes Enterprise College 165 Average

-0.07 45.7 41% Christ The King College 206 Average

-0.06 47.9 47% Isle of Wight 1,251 Below average

-0.36 40.1 32.60% England - state-funded schools 527,859 -0.03 46.3 42.60%

What are Progress 8 and Attainment 8?

If it’s been a while since you looked at school league tables, you’ll see that they are now judged against Progress 8 and Attainment 8 measures.

These new measures came into force in 2016 and are “designed to encourage schools to offer a broad and balanced curriculum at Key Stage 4”.

Progress 8 is based on students’ progress measured across eight subjects.

Attainment 8 is the students’ average achievement across these eight subjects.

Table LA7: Number of schools meeting the coasting definition 1,2,3 for each local authority and region Year 2016/17 (revised)

