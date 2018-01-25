£150k boost for Isle of Wight primary schools for specialist mathematics training

This in from the Isle of Wight council. Ed

Primary schools on the Isle of Wight are to benefit from a funding boost after the council secured just over £150,000 from the government’s Strategic School Improvement Fund.

The money will enable the council to build on the ongoing successes of its school improvement programme which has seen primary school standards improve dramatically in recent years.

More than 80 per cent of schools are now currently judged as good or better, compared with just 51 per cent in 2014. Additionally, early years standards have been transformed since the strategic partnership with Hampshire began, with the Isle of Wight now outperforming the national average.

Specialist mathematics training

The funding from the government will be used to provide specialist mathematics training for teachers. It will also ensure that schools have strong systems in place to manage learning so that more pupils meet the age related standard.

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, said,

“The training we will be able to provide with this money will make a real difference in our schools, by equipping teachers with new skills to inspire and motivate children in the subject of maths. “We have already seen big improvements in reading and writing which are now at or close to the national average and with this extra funding we can focus more closely on maths which remains below the standard we would like to see on the Island. “Schools on the Island should be very proud of the improvements we have seen in recent years and I would like to thank teachers, school staff, parents and pupils for their support as we continue on our journey to raise the standard of education on the Island.”

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, said,

“This extra government money is welcome and will help in improving mathematics with specialist training for primary school teachers on our Island. “We have made progress in education on the Isle of Wight in a short space of time and this funding will further help make sure the Island is a place where parents can be confident their children are receiving the best lessons. “There is still much to do. However, I’m pleased maths has been identified as needing extra help and money has been given to tackle the issue. This shows great work by the council and its officers and by the Department for Education in listening and releasing this money.”

Image: jdbaskin under CC BY 2.0