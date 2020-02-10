Hampshire Constabulary should see 156 more police officers this year, says minister

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has today (Monday) asked a Home Office Minister for details of the number of additional police officers Hampshire Constabulary can expect to receive during this parliament.

The question was asked off the back of the commitment made by the government last year – that it would support the recruitment of 20,000 additional police officers.

County will benefit from 156 more police officers

In his response, Minister of State for the Home Office, Kit Malthouse, said:

“Hampshire will receive up to £366.5 million of funding next year- an increase of up to £26.1 million on the previous year. “In this year alone the county will benefit from 156 more police officers.”

More time on lower level crime

Bob asked the Minister if he would agree that the increase will enable police both in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight – and other areas of the UK – to follow up lower level crime that, in recent years, the police have been under pressure not to investigate due to police numbers.

Mr Malthouse said that where and how resources are allocated is an operational matter for police constables to address, but hoped that an increase in the number of police officers would allow them to spend more time on the sort of crime that doesn’t always make the headlines, yet causes consternation in communities.

Seely: “Will help to give peace of mind to residents”

Bob said:

“I welcome the increase of 156 more police officers for Hampshire Constabulary, which covers the Isle of Wight. “I hope that this news will help to give peace of mind to residents that we will see more police on our streets.”

News shared from the office of Bob Seely. Ed

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0