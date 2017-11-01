Hampshire contract for Education and Children’s Safeguarding set to be renewed

The council share this latest news. Ed

A key and successful partnership with Hampshire that has brought major improvements to education and children’s social care on the Island is set to be renewed long-term.

An extension of the five year Hampshire link is due to be approved by the council’s Cabinet next week (9 November).

Many improvements since Inadequate rating

The partnership has seen improvements in many areas, including exam results and Ofsted ratings for schools, and in social care standards.

Cllr Paul Brading, Cabinet member for Children’s Services, said,

“This partnership has without doubt been a major success for the Island, its young people and their families. It has given access to a far wider base of expertise and support and has helped turn around our education and children’s services. “It’s continuation is at the very heart of our ongoing pledge to deliver the best education we can for our young people, as well as ensuring they can grow up in a safe and happy environment. “The Conservative administration of the council has set out its strategy for delivering educational excellence; and our partnership with Hampshire is fundamental to successfully achieving that objective. “I would like to pay tribute to the continuing commitment and dedication of our young people, their families, teachers, schools and school governors – alongside our many professionals on the Island and in Hampshire.”

Cabinet recommendation

The council’s Cabinet meets next Thursday to consider a recommendation to renew the partnership, following consideration by its Scrutiny Committee. The decision is also subject to Hampshire County Council agreement.

Cllr Brading said,

“The renewal with Hampshire is one of three options being considered by the Cabinet, but is overwhelmingly seen as the way forward by the council’s administration. We are also in very promising ongoing discussions with Hampshire.”

The leader of Hampshire County Council, Councillor Roy Perry, said:

“We are delighted that this partnership and the expertise and support from Hampshire is making such a significant difference for the young people of the Isle of Wight and their families. There has also been a great deal of pooled experience and knowledge which has given benefit to Hampshire in return.”

At a cost of £1.3m per year

The partnership with Hampshire was created in 2013 after the government stepped in and ordered improvements to children’s safeguarding and education services on the Island.

The ‘ministerial direction’ from the government currently remains in place until June 2018.

It costs the council £1.3 million a year for the wide range of support from Hampshire, and it is estimated it has given £4.3 million of savings to children’s services between 2014 and 2016.

Factfile

At the start of the partnership 51 per cent of schools were ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’. This figure is now 80 per cent.

At the start of the partnership 18 per cent of schools were judged ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted. This figure is now two per cent.

Standards in early years education have improved so that they have gone from below national average to in line with or above the national average.

Standards at the end of primary education have improved, with reading now in line with national average.

Standards in secondary schools have got better, but there is still much improvement to be made.

An Ofsted ‘focused’ visit of children’s services (social care) in August this year, found that management oversight of children needing help or protection was strong, and effective systems for review and challenge were in place.

Image: VA State Park under CC BY 2.0