Happy 55th birthday to the Isle of Wight’s Hovertravel

Today (Friday) Hovertravel is celebrating its 55th anniversary, having started operations on 24th July 1965.

Loretta Lale, Head of Commercial at Hovertravel, says:

“We appreciate that many people had their 2020 birthday under very different circumstances, and we wanted to make this anniversary a cause for celebration, by giving cakes to our staff.

“Our engineers, ground staff, pilots and crew dedicate themselves every day to delivering the fastest and friendliest route across the Solent.

“Today is a cause for celebration for both the acknowledgement of our history and just as importantly to give confidence in the future. We look forward to many more happy returns.”