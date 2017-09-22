Happy ending to the season for Wightlink Warriors

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

‘Wightlink’ Warriors 61 Cradley ’Motor Market’ Heathens 29

The Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors speedway team ended their home 2017 season at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium with a straight-forward victory over the nomadic Heathens who were missing five of their regular septet.

Having failed with an eleventh hour bid to have the play-off cut off date extended, the under strength Heathens arrived on the Island knowing that they were no longer able to accrue sufficient league points from their last two fixtures in time to overhaul Lakeside in fourth place and thus their quest for honours had come to a sudden end following an unwanted series of illnesses, injuries and absences.

Biggest win of the season

On the night Rob Shuttleworth, Joe Lawlor and Josh Bailey worked hard to contain the home side with Bailey’s heat 6 win from the back over Cockle the highlight; however meaningful back-up failed to materialise as the hosts dominated throughout and secured their biggest win of the season.

Warriors win lifted them off the bottom of the league table (jumping ahead of both Stoke and Buxton in the process) with Ben Wilson unbeaten by a Heathen as he carded four perfect wins, however it was Scott Campos, also unbeaten by an opponent, who was again in the thick of the action producing a superb outside pass of Shuttleworth in heat 5 in a personal best time of 70.9 seconds.

Sealey shines

For the home crowd’s favourite Jamie Sealey, it was also a night to remember as he recorded his best score of the season with six and a bonus point. Many times this season his luck has been right out, but his will to do well for the team has never wavered and tonight it was his turn to shine.

Perhaps the biggest cheer of the night was reserved for co-promoter Barry Bishop who took to the microphone at the end of racing and after thanking supporters, sponsors, riders, medical staff and volunteers, was able to confirm that the promotion intend to run speedway on the Island again in 2018.

Scorers

Warriors: James Cockle 11+1, Chris Widman 7+1, Connor Coles 12+1, Scott Campos 10+2, Ben Wilson 12, Jamie Sealey 6+1, Adam Portwood 3.

Heathens: Rob Shuttleworth 7, Rider Replacement for Richard Hall, Joe Lawlor 7, Luke Harris 3+2, Josh Bailey 8, Jamie Bursill 2, William O’Keefe 2+1.

Sunday action

The next action will see James Cockle represent the Warriors in the National League Riders Championship at Leicester on Sunday and this will be followed by the two final away meetings at Mildenhall on 1st October and Stoke on 8th October – vital matches to determine to destination of the wooden spoon.

Image: © Ian Groves

