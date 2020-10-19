Hat-trick of good news for West Wight’s community bus

The Freshwater, Yarmouth and Totland Community Bus service (FYTbus) is currently having a triple celebration.

They are now back to running their pre-Covid19 regular service of two morning and one afternoon services covering the West Wight and have recently taken delivery of a new minibus which is customised with a wheelchair lift.

Lodge’s charity of the year

The third piece of good news came when the Charity’s trustees were contacted by the Needles Lodge of Isle of Wight Freemasons to say that FYTbus had been named as the Lodge’s charity of the year and that a cheque was waiting for them.

Needles Lodge Master Kelvin Currie visited the FYTbus office in Totland on Wednesday last week (15th October) to hand over the cheque to the Charity’s Chair of Trustees Michael Craig, then right on cue the new FYTbus arrived on its afternoon schedule so it could be in the picture too.

Currie: Assisting to keep this vital service running

Kelvin said,

“Charity is one of the foundations of Freemasonry and it was my pleasure to present this cheque to assist in keeping this vital service running. “Thank you to all those in Needles Lodge who contributed.”

What is the FYTbus ?

The FYTbus serves many of the residential areas of West Wight which are not reached by other bus services and can be used by anyone.

It accepts concessionary bus passes and has a flat rate fare for all other users.

There are reduced fares for local residents without a bus pass and timetables are available on our buses, from our office and on the Website.

