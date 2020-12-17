Have you been impacted by recent or past cancer diagnosis? Please help Cancer Trust with survey

Wessex Cancer Trust’s Isle of Wight Cancer Wellbeing Centre provides support to families on the Island impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

We would like to hear from anyone on the Isle of Wight who has been impacted by a recent or past cancer diagnosis whether you are a patient, or a loved one.

The aim is to assess the awareness of our current services and shape the future of them.

This survey gives you the chance to have your say on the future of local support on the Isle of Wight.

The survey should take no more than ten minutes to complete, please take part if you can. Please complete the survey by 3rd January 2021.

