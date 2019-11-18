Have you got something in your shed or garage for Channel 4’s Find It, Fix It, Flog It?

We reckon the Isle of Wight is the perfect place for Henry and Simon from Channel 4’s ‘Find It, Fix It, Flog It’ to rummage through barns, garages or sheds filled with interesting things

Henry and Simon from Find it Fix it Flog it

Popular Channel 4 restoration show Find It, Fix It, Flog It is looking for local sheds on the Isle of Wight.

The series follows presenters Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien as they search for unique and unusual items in people’s sheds to restore and sell at a profit for their owners.

Seeking somewhere for good rummage
They want to hear from anyone on the Island with garages, lock-ups, barns, outhouses or even shipping containers filled with old and interesting things to rummage through.

Automotive and vintage machinery specialist Henry and upcycling expert Simon are careful not to reveal the location of any sheds featured in the programme.

From the creators of Shed & Buried and Junk & Disorderly, the upcoming series of Find It, Fix It, Flog It will start filming in March 2020.

Get in touch
If you or someone you know has a fantastic assortment of vintage memorabilia, an incredible automotive collection, a pile of furniture waiting to be restored or just needs a good old-fashioned clear out, email: info@hcaentertainment.com for more information.

Jenny Smart

Now, where did I put Bob Seely?

18, November 2019 5:11 pm
