Have your say on how tourism money is spent

This coming Wednesday, 4th October, is likely to be one of the most important days in the year ahead for tourism on the Isle of Wight.

It marks the start of the development of the tourism marketing spending plan for 2018 – and your opportunity to influence the plans, timings, budgets and activity.

Don’t miss this hugely important opportunity to have your say, and shape the Island’s activities for the next 12 months.

The travel and tourism industry has never been more turbulent and unpredictable. Recent announcements regarding the cancellation of flights for hundreds of thousands of UK residents, fears for safety on foreign shores, riots, strikes and a weak pound, means that the Isle of Wight has a fantastic opportunity to promote our holiday Island like never before.

“Pure Island Happiness” means you’re close to home, but far enough away to feel like you’re in a different place – the perfect holiday solution for millions of UK residents over the next few years.

Work has already begun to build compelling campaign ideas for 2018, starting in London next January. But over the next two weeks we need to hear from Wight BID levy payers to make sure that the combined plans we develop together make the absolute most of the opportunities in front of us.

So whatever you’re doing this Wednesday, think again. Come along to share your ideas with Visit Isle of Wight and let’s put the most powerful and effective plan we can create in place – together.

If you can’t make Wednesday, there are events on Thursday, Friday and next week too. By 20th October the plan will be written, and the activities will be set, so please, take this opportunity to work together and shape the plans you need to grow your business in 2018 and beyond.

Reserve your place on one of these discussion groups now by clicking on the links below or telephone 01983 554954 and we’ll reserve a place for you.