Have your say on proposed move of Sandown Post Office

Following news earlier in the year about the future of the Sandown Post Office, the latest reveals a move of location.

The Post Office say they are planning to relocate to Bestway Retail Ltd, 12 Avenue Road, Sandown, PO36 8BN.

Due to the expiry of the lease at the current premises in Albert Road it will no longer be available for Post Office use.

The planned changes

Post Office HQ say they’d adapt the current store layout, fixtures and fittings at Bestway to accommodate the Post Office.

They explain,

There will be a dedicated area of the store with one screened and two open-plan positions. The full range of Post Office products and services will be available. There will also be a low-screened, modern Post Office till at the retail counter offering same Post Office products and services throughout the store’s opening hours Monday to Saturday 7am – 10pm, so customers can access their Post Office when it’s convenient.

Share your views

The Post Office is inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a public consultation and are looking for feedback about accessibility, local community issues and anything that they can do to make life easier for their customers.

Take part in consultation

The consultation will close on 14 March 2019. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 135935.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Image: grassrootsgroundswell under CC BY 2.0