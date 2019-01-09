The future of Sandown Post Office revealed

Speculation that the Post Office in Sandown was due to close and not be replaced have been quashed by the Post Office.

Sandown’s only Post Office is situated in the Central Stores convenience shop at the top of Albert Street.

As reported last year, Conviviality – the parent company of Central Stores – went into administration and the company was sold to Magners Cider. Since then some of the 12 Central Stores on the Isle of Wight have closed.

No threat to Post Office services

Following rumours that the Sandown Post Office would close when the Central Stores ceased trading, OnTheWight got in touch with Post Office head office to find out whether there’d been any interest from other businesses in the town to take on post office services.

A spokesperson told OnTheWight,

“The convenience store where Sandown Post Office is based is changing hands. “However, there is no threat to providing Post Office services at Sandown and also no agreed proposal to relocate currently.”

Good news for residents in Sandown.