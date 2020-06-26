Head online to take part in the St Catherine’s 2020 Virtual Summer Fair

The annual St Catherine’s Summer Fair is a traditional part of the school’s calendar, helping them raise much-needed funds.
This year the speech and language school in Ventnor are having to adapt given the Coronavirus lockdown and have decided to hold a St Catherine’s virtual event through Facebook.
Head over to the event page where details of their Summer Fair will be added Facebook event page.
By Sally Perry
