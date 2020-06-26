Head online to take part in the St Catherine’s 2020 Virtual Summer Fair

The annual Summer Fair can’t take place at the school due to lockdown, but you can head online to Facebook to take part in the virtual Fair

summer fair 2020 written in the sand

The annual St Catherine’s Summer Fair is a traditional part of the school’s calendar, helping them raise much-needed funds.

This year the speech and language school in Ventnor are having to adapt given the Coronavirus lockdown and have decided to hold a St Catherine’s virtual event through Facebook.

Head over to the event page where details of their Summer Fair will be added Facebook event page.

