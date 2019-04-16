Head to Bembridge for Easter Coffee Morning and Fayre this Saturday

Why not pop along and see what a successful volunteer-run community library looks like on Easter Saturday?

knitted chickens and eggs by Sven Brandsma on Unsplash

Richard shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Bembridge Community Library is again holding an Easter Coffee Morning and Fayre open to all on Saturday 20 April between 9:30 and 12 noon.

As usual, there is lots to do, see and hear including live music, a bumper Tombola bursting with prizes, an Easter bonnet parade, teas, coffees, homemade cakes and hot cross buns, the best book and jigsaw sale in Bembridge, as well as a bric a brac stall and all the usual library services.

Image: Sven Brandsma on Unsplash under CC BY 2.0

