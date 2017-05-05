There’s going to be a Hullabaloo in Sandown Bay tomorrow (Saturday 6th May) bringing with it a spectacular one-day community event for all the family.

Organised by ShademakersUK Carnival Club, Hullabaloo is set to be the perfect antidote to election fatigue.

Innovative annual event

ShademakersUK have teamed up with a host of other local businesses and groups, including the Dinosaur Isle, Brown’s Family Golf & Café, Arc, Quay Arts, Eccleston George, IW Zoo and Sandown Town Council to bring you an innovative annual event that combines the arts, community, health and wellbeing, heritage, environmental issues and much more.

What to expect

The Flying Lunch Kite Festival, which received funding from the Big Lottery Celebrate Fund, will take place on Yaverland Meadow. Bring along a picnic and watch the professional kite flyers do their thing. You can even take part, beginners will be welcome.

Shademakers’ carnival ship stage, which, featured at The Bestival and Camp Bestival last year, will host a range of dance and music acts. Costumed performers, including articulated tigers and dinosaurs will also form a small parade and pop-up around the site throughout the day.

The Soap Box Challenge takes place early afternoon. Teams have built and will race race four-wheeled, non-motorised go carts, with prizes for the fastest and most creative entries. Judging takes place between 2-3pm.

Film screening

Between 11am-3pm Sandown Library will be hosting a free local screening of the powerful and educational film ‘People are Messy’ (by Theatre of Debate) which engages its audiences in an informed debate around patient and public involvement in health research.

The event is free, although registration is required as places are limited. Book online for your free place.

Huge amount taking place

There are tons of activities you can get involved with, or just watch. Live music, dance, spoken word and more.

You’ll will be able to enjoy a whole host of activities from 10am to 10pm – with full details covered in the brochure and timetable.

Location map

