Head to Ventnorville this Friday and Saturday

It might be wet and windy out today (Thursday), but the forecast for Friday and Saturday in Ventnor is sunny and dry.

Ventnorville returns

It’s not just the great weather that should attract you to Ventnor this weekend. The town sees the return of the brilliant Ventnorville event.

Organised by the Ventnor Business Association, it’s a time when all the town’s businesses pull together to make a great day for all.

Christmas shopping galore

Come down to Ventnor to be part of the fun and you can even get some Christmas shopping done too.

Make sure you check out two of our favourites, Blue Labelle and Lesley’s Nutshell on Pier Street.

Extended fun

This year the Christmas activities kick off on the Friday afternoon (8th December) from 4pm.

There’ll be lots to see and do in the Central Car Park including; Fairground rides; Festive sheds (selling crafts and gifts, mulled wine, mince pies, roast chestnuts, raffle, etc) and Music at various times on the little stage including local artists, Ukulele band, carol singers etc.;

Don’t eat before you come down because there’ll be bangers and mash, coffee, hot chocolate and Dutch poffertjes (mini pancakes) on offer.

Two very special guests

Around 5.30pm, thanks to the New Carnival Company, you can meet the ‘Lady of the Isle’, Isabella de Fortibus, who was the last owner of the Isle of Wight. Find out more about here over on the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes Website.

The Rotary Father Christmas will be making an appearance on his vehicle about 6pm.

If the weather remains good, the activities will continue until around 9.30pm.

And again, but more

It all starts again on Saturday morning from 10.30am, with a full range of Christmas related activities throughout the day, finishing around 8pm.

On Saturday 9th December, there will also be:

Arts and Crafts market in St. Catherine’s Church (10.30am-4pm)

Ventnor Country Market

Santa’s Grotto (In Albert Street – just follow the reindeer) 11am-3pm with visits by Santa and The Grinch – £3 per child including present

Kiddies Crafts in Winter Wonderland in Pier Street (run by 3rd Ventnor Scout group) from 10.30am-1.30pm – Also Photobooth there around 12pm-3pm.

Santa dash on the beach at 12.30 – all kids receive a Santa hat and a medal (free entry)

Dog fancy dress at Spring Hill Gardens at 2pm with prizes

Children’s Tea Party at Winter Wonderland in Pier Street 2pm-4pm £5 including drink, cake and crafts

Winter Carnival and Lantern Parade setting off about 4.30pm from the town – once around town then towards the park.

Family Carol Service in the Park from 5pm with free lucky dip for kids – songsheets provided

Not forgetting

Look out for the Comic Jazz Band, as well as other musical performances, street entertainment.

There’ll be balloon modelling, busking, carol concerts and the fantastic barrel organ.

See the LoveVentnor Facebook page for more details.

Other activities

If all of the above is not enough, there’s even a Kid’s QR-Code treasure hunt through the town between 10.30am – 4pm on Saturday as well as the Aladdin pantomime at The Winter Gardens and Ventnor Artists Collective Xmas Exhibition at Ku Gallery.

All in all, sounds like a great time should be had by all.

Image: © Met Office

