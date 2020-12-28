Heavy rain brings more Isle of Wight flooding say Environment Agency

The Environment Agency have updated the latest Flood Alert for the Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge.

The warning reads:

At Alverstone the water level in the Eastern Yar are slowly falling, whilst at Sandown the levels will rise until lunchtime (28/12/20).

Flooding of land, footpaths, cycle tracks and the access track to Horringford is expected to continue.

This morning through to mid-afternoon, a further 18mm of rain is forecast. This will cause the river at Alverstone to rise, possibly overtopping the bank at station House.

At Sandown, after falling slightly, the river is expected to rise again until later this evening.

Flooding of Fort Holiday Park, Golf Links and Moreton Common road are expected, as ditches become impeded by higher levels in the main river. Garden flooding is also possible at Nicholas Close.

Tomorrow (29/12/20) is forecast to be a drier day, but Wednesday (30/12/20) through to Friday (1/01/21) will see further unsettled weather.

Please remain prepared for further impacts over the next 24 hours.