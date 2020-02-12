Hedgelaying Competition returns to the Isle of Wight on Leap Day

The Isle of Wight Annual Hedgelaying Competition returns later this month, following last year’s cancellation due to a lack of suitable hedges.

This year’s event – supported by the Isle of Wight AONB – takes place at Coombe Farm, Brighstone on Saturday 29th February.

Important part of Island’s heritage

There’s often not much on at this time of year, so why not pop along to watch this important part of the Island’s heritage take place.

As well as being able to watch these highly-skilled folk display their talents, there are very reasonably-priced refreshments on offer (the cakes are always delicious), information about the countryside and how it is managed, as well as the award ceremony in the afternoon.

What to expect

For an idea of what to expect on day, watch this introduction to hedgelaying from national experts.

As well as giving you an idea of what to expect from the day, it helps understand why hedgelaying is just so important for our countryside and the the many threatened or rare species that rely on the hedgerows.

Where and when

2020’s Hedgelaying competition competition takes place at Coombe Farm, Coombe Lane, Brighstone on Saturday 29th February from 10am.

There will be refreshments (bring cash) and toilets on site, with plenty of parking.

Thanks to John Hobart for the heads-up.



