Help Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust understand how you use your local green spaces

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust have launched a survey to help them understand how residents use their local green space and what wildlife they have seen

Woods in the Ventnor Undercliff

It is more important than ever that people are able to connect with nature through their local spaces.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust (HIWWT) have launched a survey to help them understand how residents in East Cowes, Binstead, Ventnor, Pan and Freshwater use their local green space and what wildlife they have seen.

The Isle of Wight Green Spaces Project is supported by Southern Co-op. The Research will help HIWWT understand how they can improve your public green space for people and wildlife.

Get involved
If you live in East Cowes, Binstead, Ventnor, Pan and Freshwater, fill out the questionnaire to tell HIWWT about:

  • What wildlife have you seen and where.
  • What spaces you do use and why.
  • What spaces you don’t use and why.
  • What you’d like your local Wildlife Trust to help with to make improvements to your local spaces for people and nature.

You can also use the interactive map on the HIWWT Green Spaces Website to tell them more about green spaces in your area.

Image: arg_flickr under CC BY 2.0

Sunday, 11th October, 2020 9:59am

