Here’s why you need to book 11th August off work and head to Ventnor

Book your tickets now before they sell out – £30 buys you a ticket for the entire Ventnor International Festival programme – a full day and night with some of the hottest up-and-coming acts on the music scene.

Friday 11th August see the return of the Ventnor International Festival (VIF) – the Isle of Wight’s unique take on the metropolitan/city based music festival.

Coinciding with Ventnor Fringe, this year the VIF has programmed some of the hottest up-and-coming music acts from across the country and beyond.

£30 for all this!
Tickets are priced at just £30 each and give you access to a whole range of interesting venues, from warehouses to churches, spanning rock, garage, electronic, hip hop and jazz.

Ventnor Winter Gardens will be hosting (follow links for more detail):

A much-loved venue for music, St. Catherine’s Church, will be welcoming:

Whilst up at The Warehouse on the Industrial Estate

To book your tickets and find out more, head over to the Ventnor International Festival Website.

Ventnor Fringe Festival
Please don’t forgot to check out the Ventnor Fringe Festival too – ticket sales are up 33% already this year, so grab your tickets before they go. Many shows are almost sold out.

Sunday, 30th July, 2017 3:07pm

