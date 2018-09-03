High tech company bring £15m investment to Isle of Wight

Claire shares this latest news on behalf of Innovative Physics. Ed

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has met with Island technology company Innovative Physics – the company responsible for bringing £15 million of investment to the Isle of Wight through their successful export business based around the use of artificial intelligence and sensor solutions.

Founded in 2008

The company, founded ten years ago by Mike Anderson and David Prendergast, works predominantly in the nuclear, homeland security and medical sectors providing solutions to complex problems using sensor technology, artificial intelligence and pattern recognition.

The small team of highly qualified people based at Landguard Manor in Shanklin, work with foreign governments and business leaders across Asia, Europe and the USA and have been involved in many significant and wide-ranging projects.

Fukushima decontamination programme

During his visit Mr Seely heard about one such project involving work to assist the decontamination following the catastrophic Fukushima tsunami and the subsequent nuclear accident in Japan in 2011.

Radioactive material was released when the plant reactors exploded following the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, leading to the mass evacuation of the area. He saw first-hand the equipment developed by Innovative Physics which is enabling those working on the ground to rapidly and accurately detect radioactive sources in the area.

Medical diagnosis software

The MP also heard about how similar software applications are also being used by the company to help in the faster detection and medical diagnosis of lung cancer and prostate cancer, working with the pharmaceutical market together with other business engineering solutions to help with border, airport and large-scale event security.

Mike Anderson, Chief Executive Officer at Innovative Physics, said,

“It was a really useful meeting with the MP, we were able to share with him some of the major challenges we face as an export business, but to also talk about the great many successes we have had working from our Island base with business leaders around the world. We are very proud of our Island roots and of the impact we have been able to make on the local economy.”

Seely: Island a hot-bed of companies with technological prowess

Bob Seely, MP added,