Historic events commemorating death of Imperial Russian Royal Family take place in East Cowes

In just a couple of weeks time, East Cowes will be buzzing with activity as centenary commemorations of the deaths of Tsar Nicholas ll and the Imperial Royal Family take place.

A whole host of events are planned from 6th-8th July, including concerts, a two-day exhibition at Barton Manor, a Russian market, screening of archival footage, Orthodox Vespers and the unveiling of this incredible monument in Jubilee Park, East Cowes.



Pictured with the stone mason are Cllr Karl Love and his partner, David Hill, who has been deeply involved with the organisation of this event.

Royal descendants attending

The Russian Royal family were regular visitors to East Cowes during the Victorian period (due to their close family connection to British Royal Family) and the planned three-day celebration in East Cowes of their lives has created a great deal of international interest.

Royal descendants of the Romanovs, HRH Princess Katrina of Yugoslavia and Slovenia and HRH Prince Rostislav Romanov of Russia will be attending the events in East Cowes, joined by Orthodox Bishops from as far afield as Australia and the United States.

This is the first official visit to the town of a Romanov since 1909.

What to expect

The three day celebration of the lives of the Romanovs begins with a preview of the exhibition ‘The Cross of the Romonovs’ at Barton Manor (invite only).

It’s followed on Friday night by a concert at East Cowes Town Hall by St Elisabeth’s Convent Choir and Russian Classic Music (tickets will be on sale).

The Barton Manor exhibition will be open to the public 10am-5pm on Saturday and 11am-5pm on Sunday. All are welcome to attend.

Grand unveiling

Saturday sees the grand unveiling of the Romanov Monument in Jubilee Park at 11.30am, where there’ll be prayers, speeches and a choir performing.

The rest of the day includes a Russian Market at Barton Manor, guided tours and talks, screening of archival footage and Orthodox Vespers at St Mildred’s church.

More on Sunday

On Sunday the exhibition continues at Barton Manor and there’ll be an Orthodox liturgy at Carisbrooke Castle, a pilgrimage to St Boniface Church in Bonchurch, story-telling and a choir singing next to the monument with prayers and the Bishop’s blessing before the main contingent depart by ferry.

All can witness this historic event taking place in East Cowes between 6th-8th July.

More information

These events have been organised by the East Cowes Town Council, Baton Manor and the Grand Duchess Elizabeth Romanov Society UK and will mark for posterity the link between the Royal Family’s martyric sacrifice, and the Orthodox presence in Great Britain.

For more information on all the events see the Diocese of Great Britain and Ireland Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia Website.

Timetable of events here (PDF).

