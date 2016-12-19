Hopes for a prosperous and sustainable Island with new regeneration team

The council shares this latest news. Ed
The Isle of Wight Council has recruited a director and assistant director of regeneration to lead a major new regeneration programme designed to attract investment to the Island and create jobs and other financial and community benefits over the next decade.
Director of Regeneration
Chris Ashman was appointed as director by the Employment Committee following a rigorous selection process and will start work in January 2017. Chris has over 25 years’ experience in social and economic regeneration, most recently leading on regeneration plans across Wales and in London, assisting two local authorities to access over £15 million of regeneration funding from the Welsh government.
He has run his own business since 2011, providing bespoke project consultancy in economic and community regeneration, working with public, private and third sector organisations.
Assistant Director of Regeneration
Reniera O’Donnell will be the new assistant director of regeneration. She has worked in the regeneration sector for the past 15 years, with a specialist knowledge of housing and housing regeneration. She has worked as a senior manager within local government for the past seven years, most recently as a group manager for strategic housing in Kingston Upon Thames.
She is also an independent board member for the Poole Housing Partnership, ensuring that the partnership’s work is undertaken correctly.
A very clear strategy
Councillor Jonathan Bacon, leader of the Isle of Wight Council said:
“The council’s updated medium term financial plan, approved in October, set out a very clear strategy for funding and sustaining the provision of council services, centred around regeneration activities to improve the Island’s overall economic wellbeing and the local tax base.
“The alternative to achieving a balanced budget, where expenditure matches the income received by the council, would be to continue to reduce and cut services – something we want to avoid.”
A significant key step forward
Councillor Julia Baker-Smith, Executive member for regeneration, housing and transport, said:
“The recruitment of a director of regeneration and support staff is a significant key step forward for the council as it creates capacity for the council to identify and deliver significant schemes on the Island while promoting the Island as ‘open for business’ to regional, national and international business.
“They will be an important link between us and all of our key stakeholders, ensuring that everyone is involved with and contributes to the overall economic improvements we are seeking for the whole community.”
John Metcalfe, chief executive at the Isle of Wight Council, said:
“Over the past year we have developed bold and ambitious plans to create a prosperous and sustainable Island based on the key themes of regeneration, growth and productivity. Chris and Reniera will give us the capacity and focus to deliver these plans and the council’s aspirations.
“They will be pivotal in identifying and delivering key regeneration projects on the Isle of Wight in order to attract new business, create jobs, increase personal wealth and grow the council’s income which will enable key services to continue to be delivered for Island residents. I am really excited about these appointments and am looking forward to welcoming them to the authority early next year.”
Kick starting a number of regeneration projects
Chris Ashman, said:
“I am looking forward to using my experience to bring important investment to the Island and kick start a number of regeneration projects with both the public and private sectors for the benefit of the Island’s community.
“The council has already made good progress in identifying key regeneration projects which focus on maximising income and revenue through the innovative use of council land and assets – I will be working with my new team to progress these as quickly as possible with the support of members, local business and the wider community.”
Carl Feeney
19.Dec.2016 9:43pm
Attractions are closing, businesses are leaving, the IOW has the lowest business start-up metrics in the country, the Bestival could not operate successfully…… all due to the lack of 24 hour, fast, reliable and affordable cross Solent transport.
The talk above is cheap unless the seriousness of this situation is taken seriously by the new paid (by us) “regeneration experts”.
Hopefully they will not be used as paid political pawns to further delay an independant Fixed Link Feasibilty Study?
Mat
20.Dec.2016 12:43pm
The main artery for the Island economy is the River Medina.Can’t just rely on Tourism.
Wise words
19.Dec.2016 9:59pm
Fixed link yawn give it a rest
Vanessa Lovegrove
19.Dec.2016 10:27pm
The Island as we all know has completely unique problems, quite different from those of the greater London area or Dorset! To attract business to the IOW, the expense and time involved must be addressed, cross Solent travel is the single barrier that these new regeneration experts will be up against!
I only hope that the cost to us, with this “new regeneration team”, will not again be wasted, as these schemes have so many times in the past!
A newly commissioned independent Fixed Link study must surly be the 1st thing on their agenda!
It would appear from the article above that the council have employed these two new regeneration experts, to best tell them how to implement the sale of our council owned assets!
Build more housing, which in itself might be a good thing, but without thought to jobs, infrastructure, and freedom of movement across the Solen, will only bring more future decline.
Den Clare
20.Dec.2016 7:32am
What are there salaries?
Mat
20.Dec.2016 8:03am
Sustainable Regeneration Solutions
wightlad
20.Dec.2016 9:47am
I believe the posts were advertised at around £100,000 and £80,000 respectively.
Let’s hope they soon start bringing in the £15m extra annual revenue which the Regeneration Strategy requires of them.
No small feat.
Island Monkey
20.Dec.2016 3:14pm
Astonishing waste of money by the indies, it’ll never work.
Tim
20.Dec.2016 8:39am
These funds would undoubtedly be best spent on a feasibility study for a fixed link. One way or another that should put the matter to rest although I don’t suppose it will satisfy all those yawning NIMBYs
CHRIS
20.Dec.2016 9:00am
A simple idea is to create a world class destination gallery/ museum on the Island, plenty of great locations. It will bring in higher spending tourists and even out the seasonality. Imagine a gallery that showed off the works from the Scottish National Gallery, the Lourve, the Guggenheim, the Hermitage. It would create 1,000 of jobs. This has worked for Hobart, Bilbao, Margate and Liverpool. In Paris, the Louis Vitton Gallery is attracting millions … time to think big and in a united way…. get the site, get the support, invite the galleries…. create the jobs
A state of the art office block is another…. big issue for digital businesses on the Island
Finally, as a centre for drive less cars, there is already an innovation fund to tap up here
Also ask the many business men who visit, many want to invest but don’t get well received by the authorities. Many will lend their expertise and contacts for nothing…..
pieinsky
20.Dec.2016 9:47am
If the Island had a High tech business park, building and testing satellite equipments, say an outreach facility from Portsmouth or Stevenage (BAE Systems?) the time and cost of cross Solent travel would be relatively unimportant. A helicopter could provide fast personal interfaces between sites.
Maybe GKN could expand to build Solar Arrays for Spacecraft and the chassis?
BAE Systems Radar at Cowes is another example of areas of expertise and technology that should be encouraged.
Vestas is an example of when items built on the Island have to be transported long distances once they get to the mainland, where again the ferry is not a discriminating factor.
If such could happen, suddenly the Island would attract the people and provide the training and schooling for true regeneration. We have the environment and housing stock, but few jobs.
A bridge would take years even if agreed. And from where to where on the mainland. Portsmouth and Southampton.
Linda Chester
20.Dec.2016 10:58am
I for one am hoping this new Regeneration Team are able to think out of the box and come up with some exciting solutions to the same old, same old circular arguments that haven’t got us any further forward so far.
And picking up on your point of helicopter transport for industry, pieinthesky….
We have heard much about the cost of crossing the Solent by ferry and even more debate on the feasibility of crossing over and under it by bridge or tunnel but I am wondering if there has been a feasibility study of using the air and our two airport – especially for visitor attraction. Other British Isles, like the Scilly Isles, who rely on tourist trade have been doing so for years…
Colin
20.Dec.2016 9:22am
So are we employing Mr. Ashman in a full-time role on the Island, or will he be sparing time from his company based in Wales, Sustainable Regeneration Solutions? Are we also buying in his company? Perhaps a read from his website may provide more questions than answers.
http://www.susregensol.co.uk/about/
Would the council like to clarify the position. Is this a single full-time position or is it the appointment of his consulting company?
Island Monkey
20.Dec.2016 6:42pm
Does anyone at the council have any actual business, negotiating or financial experience? If not, we shouldn’t really be surprised when they do ridiculous deals, based only on vague promises and hope.
Mat
21.Dec.2016 7:02am
Regeneration Officer when the Solent LEP is supposed to do that it is just doubling up on the same job.If the Solent LEP is not doing that job,it is not doing what the government had put in place to do.
Island Monkey
21.Dec.2016 7:26am
Another good question for the Indies and Bacon. I don’t recall reading that IOW council had no confidence in the LEP so what’s this all about?
It certainly appears to be another poorly thought through blunder, something the new council will have to clean up.
Robert Jones
20.Dec.2016 9:23am
A fixed link depends on there being someone prepared to pay for it. We might once have looked – if we wanted a link, of course – to the EU for support. The observant will have noticed that this is not going to be forthcoming now. Which leaves us with a local authority without any money; mainland authorities which haven’t much either, and have no need for a fixed link; and private consortia which Mr Feeney and his small band of supporters, some of whom have posted here today, have never yet come near to identifying, arguing that they won’t come forward until an independent feasibility study is undertaken.
I doubt that they’ll come forward even then, because the money required isn’t just that needed to build a tunnel (with all the technical problems that’s likely to encounter) or bridge. Given that we have no rail network left, a link will have to depend on the roads – and if you think PFI was expensive, you haven’t begun to calculate the cost of constructing link roads on both sides of the Solent or the changes that would need to take place on the island itself.
Unfortunately, the tide of waffle that has swept over us with these appointments – in fairness, it has to be acknowledged that hopeful waffle at this point is the best we can expect because as yet there can be no working strategy in place – has left a void into which Mr Feeney’s fantasies can be inserted. Whatever regeneration proposals may ultimately be constructed, it will take time for them to bear any fruit – it’s to be hoped they’ll go beyond the usual “extend the tourist season” mantra. The funds available need to be spent on a serious purpose, and a link with the mainland isn’t one.
Have your independent feasibility study, Mr Feeney, but stop trying to get your campaign’s hands on public money, which is needed elsewhere, to indulge you.
giveitarest
20.Dec.2016 9:41am
Well said Mr Jones. It’s all gone from being funny to extremely boring, seeing CF’s moans and blaming everything on the lack of a fixed link at every given opportunity.
Stewart Blackmore
21.Dec.2016 11:14am
I know he’s out of office now but previous chancellor, George Osborne, is on the record as reported in the Echo:
“George Osborne has pledged to explore a bridge or tunnel to the Isle of Wight – but only if the Islanders want one.
Quizzed by the Southern Daily Echo, the Chancellor intervened in the growing debate about building a “fixed link” by expressing interest in the project.
And he sought to reassure people in Hampshire that his promise to pour funds into creating a ‘Northern Powerhouse’ across the Pennines would not penalise the South.
Mr Osborne said: “Doing more for the North of England shouldn’t come at the expense of any other part of the country.
So, I don’t doubt what you write, Robert, but the fact is, if government wants something to happen and it has the support of the local, very influential, Tory MP, it can happen. The problem is – how do we get an influential MP who has the ear of the chancellor?
tr
21.Dec.2016 12:22pm
So meanwile what Stewart? Do we just ossify?
Colin
20.Dec.2016 9:46am
If you have a fixation on a fixed link then you are probably unsuited to Island life.
Deal with it.
Yawn.
Tim
20.Dec.2016 11:08am
Colin, where did you get that arrogant insulting attitude from? Some of us are actually trying to have a sensible discussion about improving life over here
Colin
20.Dec.2016 11:53am
@ Tim
Where did you get the arrogant insulting attitude that a fixed link will improve life over here?
Yawn.
danno
20.Dec.2016 2:12pm
Discounting Portsea Island (yes and Great Britain) the IOW has the largest population of any UK island.
Yet we have no rail, road or air link to the mainland. At our closest point we are but a mile away.
We are completely reliant on the three private companies for access to the rest of UK, and for these companies to provide access to the IOW.
To all those above deriding the mere suggestion of a fixed link as a way to improve things, what do you propose instead to promote growth, regeneration and productivity?
How would you attract companies to the island? How would you keep existing companies here?
How would you keep their costs down?
doughnut
20.Dec.2016 2:24pm
I’m all for attracting business to the island, and currently they can be sure of cheaper than the mainland labour at the non-managerial end, however given the difficulties facing the NHS and the education sector with recruitment of specialist staff, teachers, headteachers etc I don’t understand how industries are going to entice managerial level and highly skilled workers over here.Currently wages for this level of worker on the mainland greatly exceed those on the island. I shall watch with interest Mr Ashton’s plan on how he expects to attract the necessary businesses.
On the matter of the jobs listed in the medium term plan, are they just the jobs whilst building is in progress? Or is there some long term generation to come from this?
We need more than a short, or even medium term fix now.
Dennis Firth
20.Dec.2016 6:19pm
What has happened to the format of this site. ?
Sally Perry
20.Dec.2016 8:19pm
Not sure what you mean Dennis – do you want to take a screen grab and email it to us.
Rupert Besley
20.Dec.2016 9:26pm
I just wonder if Dennis might have had the same experience as me in the last day or two…I’ve long had this site bookmarked as Ventnorblog on my computer and, because that continued to work, I never bothered to change/update the details when everything ‘went on a journey’. This weekend, time seems to have run out on the old login, with at first nothing downloading and then, eventually, a kind of skeleton page of text. So I removed that bookmark and made a new one (several years after I should have done) with the current onthewight.com site.
retired hack
20.Dec.2016 9:34pm
Very occasionally I get OTW pages not displaying properly. Quitting Safari and going back in seems to cure it.
beacher
20.Dec.2016 9:04pm
It’s easy to shoot bullets from the side lines, but a cursory search of the mr Ashmans company website etc and companies house leaves me completely underwhelmed by his suitability for this role. Platitudes from Cllrs JB, J B-S. and CEO. JM do nothing to inpire. ‘. “Leading on regeneration plans across Wales and in London, assisting two local authorities to access over £15 million of regeneration funding from the Welsh government”. You would have thought that this would feature large on his website – but no.
Not for the first time here I challenge Cllr Bacon to enlighten us all with the stretching financial ( new funds) targets that have been set for this new team to secure….otherwise it seems it’s just another burden on the payroll.
The council has been ‘talking’ about selling some of its surplus assets for the last decade without any significant progress. Reading the various sound bites it’s seems that this regeneration team is supposed to sort this as well…hardly regeneration, more like re-arranging the deck chairs whilst the boat sink!
R. Long
21.Dec.2016 12:50am
It’s unfortunate that this story is being commented on by childish, anti-link trolls, with nothing of true substance to add to the discussion. But that’s the kind of bold faced arrogance that leaves wages and jobs stagnant on this Island.
I have worked in retail and customer service on this Island for 20 years. I’m not leaving, this is where I want to live, I was born here and I’ll die here as my forefathers have for over 300 years. But how much longer must myself and tens of thousands of others like me wait for this Island to be truly improved to a higher standard of living for everyone?
People are quick to judge those who are unemployed without considering the fact that there are not enough jobs on this Island for everyone to have employment. Take into account that wages are so stagnant that you can be paid £4000pa + in Portsmouth as you can for the same job in Newport.
This ‘is’ happening and will continue to happen and get worse. Unless we look to the future… and build a tunnel to connect our Island to the mainland. All those who would oppose such an idea are opposed to all sense of logic and reason.
I don’t want a tunnel for myslf, I want it so that the next generations of people to grow up on this Island have real opportunities, better wages and more freedome. I don’t want them to scrape through 20 years by the skin of their teeth like I and tens of thousands of others are doing at this time. Make a real change, build a damn tunnel!
Richard
21.Dec.2016 1:12am
I read a lack of a fixed link
Keeps wages and jobs stagnant, how do we keep and attract businesses here,
And then I read we are unique
Do some really believe we are the only area in the country that these statements are made?
And then do they really believe that £1 billion plus is going to be swinging our way soon?
We are no where near the poor end of the scale to warrant that amount, if we were, then I could see the many many places below us going cap in hand to the government asking for their £1 billion.
Good job some of these individuals are not transport secretary, the country would be broke, and would be covered in Tarmac!
doughnut
21.Dec.2016 7:03am
I’m trying to see both sides of this, I can totally grasp the fact that a tunnel would turn the island into a normal commute that works both ways for the future. I’m struggling to see what the new regeneration team positions will achieve in the near future. Enlightenment appreciated!
pieinsky
21.Dec.2016 8:05am
REGENERATION
Rather than appoint ‘Consultants’ again, shouldn’t the IWCC (Dr. Bacon et al) set up an Action Group of Councillors and County Hall staff to review all recent previous regeneration/development study conclusions. List what has been considered, and whether followed through and outcomes.
Some ideas from this research may still be relevant and should then go on a list for further investigation.
Next the CC Action Group should take a hard look at existing Island Enterprises and Initiatives that should include: The Technical College as a catalyst for training apprentices; what additional facilities would it need to be a stand alone enterprise on this; GKN; is there anything the CC could do to help this company expand on the Island, put pressure on Govt. to place work with the firm. BAE Systems at Cowes, same goes here. Other companies that come to mind are Wight Shipbuilding, Brtten Norman, Sandown Airport Aircraft Structures and so on.
What possible initiatives could be brought to the Island where the Ferry crossing would not be a significant issue: Build antenna, solar arrays, spacecraft chassis (bus), spacecraft equipments handling gear, kits to convert airliners into freighters, aircraftb freight containers say flat packed, that’s GKN say. Then there are modular cabins for cruise ship industry, again these could be flat packed for final assembly on the ship. How about shipping containers, new and refurbish? The list goes on, but the point is there is opportunity here surely for our current Industrial base ton grow.
Next question; where is the money coming from, and this must be a major rol’e for any ‘Consultants’.
I think anyone posting on this site could come up with similar and perhaps better ideas.
I suggest these issues should be addressed in co-operation with the Regeneration consultants. Pity the CC didn’tn think first! It’s a bit all Isle of Wighty!
tr
21.Dec.2016 10:01am
Hi pieinsky,
your list if suggestions for regeneration initiatives is a great start,
I’d like to add to it with those that do not require transportation, i.e. service roles rather than goods manufacture.
to do this we need top class communications, then we could develop technical roles that can be sited anywhere. call centres for example. we’ve all had experience of those sited in India, but have you noticed also the number of times when it is a Scottish voice who answers your call to the insurance company, or the bank.
then there is research, technical research, systems development, software support, and so on. a technical business park allied to technical courses provided by our technical college.
we could achieve lots of intelligence led roles, with no need to any travel, fixed link, ferries or otherwise. these days more and more people are working from home. the need is for first class communications, the broadband structure that is the envy of our mainland neighbours.
Colin
21.Dec.2016 10:06am
The question of funding the regeneration scheme keeps cropping up.
I believe the council is using part of the Asda millions for this.
Originally it was suggested that something more tangible would come of the £20 million; bricks and mortar in the form of buildings so that the council can save thousands of pounds a year from placing vulnerable children in mainland facilities as an example. I wonder if this plan has been sidelined?
Colin
21.Dec.2016 10:09am
@ pie said
“Rather than appoint ‘Consultants’ again, shouldn’t the IWCC (Dr. Bacon et al) set up an Action Group of Councillors”
ha ha ha.
The very thought.
tr
21.Dec.2016 10:46am
An action group of councillors….ha ha ha is correct.
they ought to be focussing their attention on making this Island attractive to companies. ensuring the path to providing those much needed facilities and infrastructure is not long and protracted. having a strategic plan in place. I know, ha ha ha.
where for example are Google going to site those thousands of new hires they’ve just announced they are going to bring to the UK? to make the Island an attractive option we need to have groundworks, fibre cable, in place and ready to be brought into use as technology facilities asap.
it isn’t rocket science, it just needs a local authority focussed on the achievable, prepared to work at attracting investment, and prepared to get on and achieve it.
doughnut
21.Dec.2016 10:24am
Pie, have you thought of being the action group!?
I would have thought that new technology, call centres and anything that did not require ‘shipping’ off would be brilliant ideas. Training apprentices is a good but they have to have firms to go to and you have to ‘import’ the start-up people on decent wages. I keep going back to teachers etc who are on national payscales but we still can’t attract enough. I’m confused by a comment by Mat (2nd post on this thread) who says that the Medina Estuary is the ‘main artery’, I didn’t think we had any dock facilities left now for goods inwards and outwards, are there some lurking that I don’t know about?
tr
21.Dec.2016 11:01am
Hi doughnut,
the teachers will come if they can see a future, for themselves, their families and the children they teach.
the message the mainland has had in recent years is that we are not going to offer that. we have to turn that around and that takes more than a council who produce reports and more reports, and hire expensive consultants who produce more reports, and get on and DO.
I don’t want to hear about initiatives, I want to see results. don’t knock on my door Mr Cllr and ask for my vote in a few months because I will ask you what you have achieved. the time for promises is over. it is time for action. GET ON WITH IT.
doughnut
21.Dec.2016 12:02pm
We seem to be stuck in a chicken and egg situation, which comes first the jobs or the social infrastructure. I know many teachers won’t come because they don’t yet consider the secondary schools to be good enough to move their children into. I’m fed up with initiatives that don’t achieve much except to line a consultant’s pocket and all the ill-thought out spending from coastal conferences to the council’s Million Blooms… Not a lot of forethought there was there? Perhaps we’ll have to resurrect Mr Duckworth’s thinking caps.
tr
21.Dec.2016 12:31pm
You are correct doughnut,
change has to be kick started, or we will never get anywhere. the IWC seem to be handing all of the responsibility for this over to the new director and assistant director for regeneration, over the next decade. as if they can somehow magic the needed change. they have to be able to go out to the investment marketplace with an attractive proposition, and that can only come from a strategic plan from the IWC.
am I alone in seeing how this is going around in circles? Ever decreasing circles.
Rod Manley
21.Dec.2016 4:09pm
There is an interesting development taking place in education. That is the demise of teaching as we know it and a new division of labour regarding qualified teachers.It has consequences for organising new skills and productivity.
Durham and Derby teaching assistants (TAs) have been taking strike action over the past month.
We know the growth of TAs on the island has meant that the growth of Academies has caused a shift in emphasis where schools have utilised this new form of labour and have been kept on low pay. How many of us do not know mothers who have become Assistants who impart their practical family experience and disciplines effectively on the youngest children?
These are not students, they are often educated up to GCSE and can impart their own knowledge on a range of subjects up to 16 or even 18 if they have ‘A’ level or above. Many have City and guilds qualifications in teaching skills these days and do not necessarily require degrees.
Assistant teachers explain their new role in their recent disputes with Durham and Derby Councils.
TAs themselves explain that the pay cuts are preposterous;
“Teaching Assistants are already low paid, and we simply cannot afford to continue in our jobs while losing up to £4,600 a year. Our jobs will not have changed when we return to work in January: we will still be expected to mark, to plan, to support and, yes, to TEACH.
“Durham County Council like to refer to us as ‘non-teaching staff’ but anyone who has worked in a school or had a child in school knows that Teaching Assistants teach all of the time. Many years ago, we were Teaching Assistants; now we are Assistant Teachers. We teach 1:1, small groups, large groups and whole classes. When we teach whole classes, we mostly do it without any support (whereas teachers have a TA to support them).”
The Durham TAs further explain that they “have always been prepared to do whatever is needed to support the teachers, the children and their families. This has involved huge amounts of unpaid overtime spent planning, marking, preparing resources, taking children on trips, going on residentials.”
The pay cuts are completely unjustifiable. It is clear from the direct experience voiced by the teaching assistants that they perform an essential role, a role that is itself ever-more crucial as a result of under investment in education.
These cuts arise from austerity in the form of a general slashing of funding to local government, which has been leading to cuts to social programmes across the board. Furthermore, cuts to education workers’ pay come in the context of an agenda of privatisation and a programme to go all-out to create a capital-centric school system; they are part and parcel of the neo-liberal wrecking of education.
It cannot be accepted that there is a lack of money for investment. The pay of these TAs is not a cost: they clearly add immense value to the economy along with the education system as a whole. Being forced to work in conditions of greatly reduced income, marginalised and deprived of a say, can only have a negative impact and be a true cost to the economy.
pieinsky
21.Dec.2016 4:37pm
Perhaps Sally Perry could put together a list of ideas put forward in this forum and present it to Dr Bacon from OTW.
There is a depth of knowledge on this site that could be used constructively; its much more than a talking shop.
Sally Perry
22.Dec.2016 10:33am
I am sure that Jonathan Bacon will be reading the comments here himself, so I’ll leave it off my very long list of unpaid things to do.
Rod Manley
21.Dec.2016 4:57pm
It will be interesting to see what Metcalfe’s high paid group will achieve. Consider that the £15m, talked about, is approximately what the SLEP is mandated to deliver to the island. The decision-making on the vaunted “projects”are not necessarily ones consulted upon by Isle of Wight citizens.
Connectivity and historical trading routes have not been altogether considered, such as the River Medina.Ian Stephen’s voice is now out of the equation despite his common sense approach.
It is also questionable that there is an understanding or any real description of what they mean about “Productivity” or any proper notion of adding value to the economy.
Still the principle of, ‘putting more into the island economy than is taken out’ appears to be dismissed. Therefore service to big business remains,once again, the order of the day with some quaint notion of trickle down economy, which is predominant.
We stand there with mild anticipation, whilst holding our breath, to see what these, director and assistant director of regeneration and the ASDA/Metcalfe bunch – can achieve.
beacher
21.Dec.2016 9:17pm
@RM. agreed wholeheartedly…..Cllr Bacon we await with anticipation your input….
Colin
22.Dec.2016 10:12am
I’d be more interested for Cllr Baker-Smith to explain in normal everyday english what her statement in the article means. Here’s is a reminder of it.
“The recruitment of a director of regeneration and support staff is a significant key step forward for the council as it creates capacity for the council to identify and deliver significant schemes on the Island while promoting the Island as ‘open for business’ to regional, national and international business.
“They will be an important link between us and all of our key stakeholders, ensuring that everyone is involved with and contributes to the overall economic improvements we are seeking for the whole community.”