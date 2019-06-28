Horse Box Theatre Company head to Ventnor Fringe: Book now

The Ventnor Fringe Festival is almost upon us (note the new dates 23rd-28th July). The six day wonderland of pop-up bars and boutique venues, will this year feature more than 300 artists from across the world.

The Horse Box Theatre Company

Follow the Horse Box Theatre Company into the deep, dark forest with Hansel and Gretel, party like a royal at the Bagwitch’s Revolting Right Royal Knees Up and win big with the silliest game show on planet earth!

David Gibb headlines their epic Fringe Fiesta party and they bring the Island premiere of Renegade Girls – the true story of inspirational women from the Solent. This is one weekend of amazing live theatre and music for children and families.

Hansel and Gretel

Join Hansel and Gretel as they go on a brave quest into the deep dark forest. Will they be able to get home safely?

This interactive performance uses music and puppetry to bring this wonderful adventure to the stage.

Lots of laughter as they meet a whole host of strange creatures on their way to the Gingerbread house.

Bagwitch’s Revolting Right Royal Knees Up

HRH The Queen cordially invites you to the biggest Royal Party of the year! Join the Bagwitches’ as they are lumbered with the task of organising all the food, decorations and entertainments for the Royal household.

What could possibly go wrong? Expect music, dancing, food and laughter… it’s going to be a complete disaster!

Renegade Girls

The inspiring, kid-friendly story of a young girl called Martha who dared to stand out.

The real life adventures of Mary Ellis, Jane Austen, Queen Victoria, Ellen MaCarthur and Emily Davies come to life with interactive performance to inspire Martha.

From spitfires to yachts, writing to ruling and the power of education. The authentic and inspirational stories of the amazing women from the Solent are brought to the stage in this charming new musical story.

The Game Show Live!

Battle it out in the craziest Game Show in town! A perfect treat for all the family rammed full of participation.

We combine Game Show favourites with a crazy cacophony of dance-offs, rap-battles and misshapen vegetables. Who will reign victorious?

Fringe Fiesta! With David Gibb

The Ultimate Party Show for Children and Families

The marvellous musical maestro David Gibb headlines the Horse Box Theatre Company’s epic summer party!

Bring your teddy bears as David takes us on a musical journey through his hilarious and often surreal imagination, where bears live in the cupboard under the stairs, dragon’s hide out in bedrooms and trips to the moon are a regular occurrence.

Join them for an incredible line up for music, dancing and silliness made especially for kids.

Where and when

There are six performances to choose from over the weekend of 27th-28th July at Parkside location (Ventnor Park).

Loads of fun for all the family. See the Ventnor Fringe Website for full details and to book online or pop into the Ventnor Exchange on Church Street (the old Post Office).

