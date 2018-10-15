HoverCare introduces customer cards for enhanced service

Hovertravel is developing its HoverCare initiative with the introduction of new customer cards to help provide a more tailored and personalised service for its customers.

The HoverCare card will also act as identification for discounted HoverCare for on-going travel.

Improving accessibility for all

Neil Chapman, managing director at Hovertravel, says:

“It has been over 12 months since we introduced the HoverCare initiative and we have run comprehensive training across all our teams to improve accessibility for all. In our most recent wave of training we are learning Dementia Awareness and even some basic Makaton. “These skills are put into practise every day in our operation and we wanted to make sure that our customers get the maximum benefit from these skills we have learnt.”

Your HoverCare card

Hovertravel customers will be able to request a HoverCare card which will indicate whether they require help with luggage, are a lip reader, whether they need to be seated, or would like help boarding the hovercraft.

The HoverCare card can also, if the customer wishes, show that the holder has reduced mobility, autism, dementia, reduced vision or impaired hearing.

Free travel for carers

Carers can request a HoverCare Card if they are regularly travelling and may gain free of charge travel when they travel whilst providing care (on a 1-to-1 basis) to a person who has reduced mobility or who is entitled to disability care.

Neil adds:

“By showing the HoverCare Card to our staff, our customers will receive any extra assistance they may need without even having to ask and can be confident that our teams are on hand to make sure each and every journey is the best it can possibly be. “Come along to one of our coffee mornings, sign up for your card and see how we can provide assistance which is best suited to you.”

Find out more at coffee morning sessions

Cards can be requested in the terminals on production of the appropriate identification.

Hovertravel’s forthcoming coffee morning sessions will run between 10am and 12noon on the following dates:

Thursday 18th October

Monday 19th November and

Wednesday 5th December

For further information and details of eligibility please visit the Website.

