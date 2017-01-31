Hovertravel: New charity partnership with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance

Stephen shares this latest news from Hovertravel. Ed

Hovertravel has become an official partner of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA). The charity, which is funded solely by donations, brings an advanced critical care team to people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight when they need it most.

Available both day and night, 365 days a year, the Air Ambulance critical care team are called out many times a day to attend to road traffic collisions, sporting accidents, collapses and many other incidents.

A highly skilled crew of Doctors, Paramedics and Pilots can be at the scene of an incident within minutes, ready to deliver the same level of care that you would expect from a hospital emergency department.

A life-saving service

Neil Chapman, MD of Hovertravel, commented:

“We are proud to be supporting the vital work of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and to be helping the charity maintain its life-saving service. “Hovertravel is committed to delivering a positive impact to the communities on both sides of the Solent and we look forward to developing our relationship with this very worthy charity over the coming years.”

Support is vital

Alex Lochrane, Chief Executive of HIOWAA, added:

“Hovertravel plays an important part in local life in Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight and we are delighted that they have chosen to support us. “It currently costs in excess of £9,000 to maintain our life-saving service and we could not do it without the support and generosity of local businesses.”

In addition to sponsorship commitments, the partnership will be supported by numerous Hovertravel employee fundraising activities, as well as marketing campaigns aimed at increasing public awareness for the Air Ambulance.