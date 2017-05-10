Hovertravel Apprenticeship Scheme looking to take on nine

Stephen shares this latest news from Hovertravel. Ed

Hovertravel has embarked on an ambitious initiative to recruit nine new apprentices for positions across their business.

Neil Chapman, Managing Director of Hovertravel, explains:

“Apprentices are now an integral part of our recruitment process, enabling us to bring young talent into the business and develop them into various roles. We’re looking for ambitious, determined and enthusiastic individuals to be a part of our scheme. “We have demonstrated the success of this approach with Kya Cook, who joined Hovertravel as an apprentice in 2014 and is now a full-time Customer Service & Sales Assistant.”

Apprenticeship Scheme

Hovertravel’s Apprenticeship Scheme provides all apprentices with full support and training through on the job learning, including coaching from their manager.

Each apprentice also has a mentor who will provide guidance and support throughout the 12 month scheme.

The apprentices will work full time at Hovertravel’s Southsea and Ryde terminals, whilst progressing towards an NVQ Level 2/3 with onsite support from Highbury College.

“The friendliest ferry operator”

Neil adds:

“We have filled three of the nine apprenticeship so far and we are looking for people interested in joining our engineering, finance and operations departments. “This is an opportunity to work for the only commercial passenger hovercraft service in the world to and to join the friendliest ferry operator across the Solent.”

Image: (from left to right) Hovertravel apprentices: Corey Lane, Mary Toms and George Jenks

Our thanks to Hovertravel for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

