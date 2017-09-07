Hovertravel bring old craft back into service until at least October

Customers of Hovertravel were written to last night, as the company announced both the Solent and Island Flyer craft have been taken out of service until at least October 2017.

The new craft have experienced a number of issues since being brought into service.

Managing Director, Neil Chapman, explained,

“Many of you have seen the press last week in relation to Island Flyer where we had to shut down one engine as a precautionary measure. The company, as part of its internal compliance procedures, grounded both Solent & Island Flyer while we undertook an internal investigation. In turn this has led to the continuation of our development programme of the propellers of both these craft with our overseas supplier. “The overseas supplier is currently working with the design authority (GriffonHoverwork) and the compliance authorities during this development. We expect this to continue into October 2017. “Therefore Solent & Island Flyer are not planned to be used for passenger services until this work is complete and I will give a further update on 29th September.”

The two older craft, Freedom 90 and Island Express will be taking over the two-craft timetable.

Neil continued,

“We appreciate the introduction of Solent and Island Flyer has taken considerably longer than expected , but please be assured that the developments we are working through all have solutions, and the company remains committed to running two craft for your use.”

Other changes

The company also announced they will be ceasing their text notification service from this Friday (8th), replacing it with push notifications on the Hovertravel App.

In addition those travelling with bicycles should not that Freedom 90 only allows two bikes per journey and Island Express only four permitted.

