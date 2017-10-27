Hovertravel in the final for access and inclusivity award

Stephen shares this latest news from Hovertravel . Ed

Hovertravel has been named as one of just four finalists for the Access and Inclusivity Award in The Beautiful South Awards for Excellence 2017/18, run by Tourism South East.

Neil Chapman, managing director of Hovertravel, said:

“To achieve a place in this prestigious final shows that the team at Hovertravel is working hard to make travel easier for all and recognises our ambition to continue to enhance our access and inclusivity provision. “We recently launched our HoverCare initiative at the start of our Accessibility Awareness month and everyone at Hovertravel is delighted to be acknowledged for our work in this area. We also would like to wish all of our fellow finalists good luck!”

Hovertravel joins three other Isle of Wight businesses recognised as finalists as well as one highly commended tourist attraction.

The winners will be announced at the black-tie Awards Night at The Grand Brighton hotel on 29th November.

