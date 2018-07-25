Hovertravel hit by more problems to their service

The Hovertravel service has been hit once again by a series of problems with their newest craft, Solent Flyer and Island Flyer.

Customers have been notified several times in the last week that a shuttle service is in operation due to technical issues.

Since the new craft came into service around two years ago, they have been blighted by technical problems.

Shuttle service … again

Explaining the situation to their customers this morning (Wednesday), Hovertravel say,

Our Engineering team have had to carry out some unplanned maintenance work to the engine of Solent Flyer to ensure that our craft meet the stringent safety standards for our operation and we are therefore are unable to operate our advertised timetable at this current time. The current situation is being constantly monitored by our engineers. The next update will be provided at 11:30am. We thank you for your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused. Once again, updates can be received via our app, website, service status hotline in addition to emails such as this.

If you are planning to travel with Hovertravel they recommend you allow additional time for your journey.

You can call 01983 717717 for immediate service updates.