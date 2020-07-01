Hovertravel increase flights in anticipation of increased post-lockdown traffic (updated)

Hovertravel has announced that from Saturday 4th July, its timetable will offer flights every thirty minutes.

Hovertravel has continued to operate throughout the Coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown, providing a critical community service and offering the only fast ferry option across the Solent, whilst carrying an extremely small proportion of its normal passengers.

Lale: Following lifting of lockdown, we expect to see more passengers

Loretta Lale, Head of Commercial at Hovertravel, says,

“An important part of our risk-assessed approach is managing the capacity on our craft and we have been adding in ad hoc services to handle the slowly increasing demand as travel restrictions are relaxed. “Following the lifting of lockdown next week, we expect to see more passengers and by strengthening our timetable, we can continue to give confidence to customers who wish to travel.”

Every half hour

By adding 16 flights to the weekday timetable, Hovertravel will be offering departures every half an hour from 0615 to 1930 from both Southsea and Ryde.

The weekend timetable will benefit from an extra 22 flights, starting later at 0815 and also offering the thirty minute frequency through to 1930 from both sides of the Solent. It is also worth noting that the last flight from Ryde is 2015 and from Southsea is 2030, seven days a week.

Lale: Safety of passengers and staff a priority

Loretta adds,

“Our priority has been, and always will be, the safety of our passengers and our people. By returning to a booked only service with a thirty minute frequency we are providing a measured and proportionate response to the anticipated increase in demand. “Combining our established travel protocols and the customers’ positive compliance with face coverings, we are ready to play our role in the first steps to a responsible recovery for all Solent communities.”

Article edit

12.20pm 1st July – Start date corrected from 6th to 4th July

News shared by Stephen on behalf of Hovertravel. Ed