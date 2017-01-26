Hovertravel has partnered with Lucketts, Portsmouth Football Club’s official away travel provider, to create a package just for Pompey fans on the Isle of Wight with extra- late, special services added to the timetable.

Loretta Lale, Hovertravel’s Commercial and Marketing Manager, says

“We know nothing compares to seeing your team in person and we wanted to make it easy for Pompey fans to get across to Fratton Park, especially for evening games. “Hovertravel has packaged your hovercraft ticket and coach travel to and from the ground plus we have arranged to operate later crossings to ensure all the fans have more flexible return times.”

£13 return including coach

Hovertravel is offering Pompey season ticket and match ticket holders, a discounted hovercraft day return with the coach for just £13 for each of the following three home games:

Blackpool (Tuesday 14th February)

Morecambe (Tuesday 28th February)

Grimsby (Tuesday 14th March)

There is a choice of two charters for each match: with return crossings from Southsea at either 22.30 or 23.00.

Full details can be found on the Hovertravel Website.

