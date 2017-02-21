Hovertravel returns to winter timetable

Neil Chapman from Hovertravel shares this latest update for regular Hovertravel customers following earlier changes to the winter timetable. Ed

Hovertravel will be reverting to our winter timetable from Wednesday 22nd February.

This will mean the re-introduction of our 15 minute service at commuter times and I would sincerely like to thank all of you for your continued support and patience.

We have endeavoured to ensure and undertake as many measures as possible to protect and improve reliability, to ensure we offer a 15 minute service, but I would also advise it is still work in progress:

Island Express & Freedom 90

Island Express and Freedom 90 are in operation following investment and upgrade work undertaken to ensure they is serviceable and available for use until at least next winter.

Island Flyer & Solent Flyer

Whilst we have seen in the last few weeks these craft operating over 80% of the crossings, we have identified a number of developments to the systems that need to be undertaken. This commenced over weekend with Island Flyer returning to Griffon Hoverwork, for this work to be undertaken. We expect both of these craft to have these works completed during May/June.

What hovercraft are currently available for service?

We have a fleet of two new craft and two old craft. Only three of these will be available for operation at any one time, with one craft being rotated to Griffon for maintenance as required.

Q2: Can I choose which craft I travel on?

No – to protect the timetable we have re-invested in the old craft so we can swap out the new craft as they require further modifications.

Q3: Do I need to amend my booking time?

Yes please – capacity has been entered to reflect the two craft timetable and request you seek assistance from our staff to amend your booking.

Everyone at Hovertravel appreciates your patience and values your loyalty to our service. We are dedicated to delivering the best possible service we can. As always if you wish to discuss any aspect of our service please get in touch with me or my operation managers.

