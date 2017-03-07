Hovertravel St. Patrick’s Day offer: Only £5 return!

Hovertravel is offering a day return for only five quid this St. Patrick’s Day, Friday 17th March 2017 – You’d best buy your ticket (and for up to four other mates) soon.

There’s loads of St. Patrick’s Day action across the Solent for Islanders to take part in (of course Mainlanders can also enjoy the delights of the Island – it’s a two-way offer).

There are around 150 pubs in Portsmouth, so finding a place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day is not going to be a struggle.

Breakfast!

One place which makes the most of this day is the Irish bar Shenanigans in Southsea, which also claims to be the number one Guinness bar on the South coast. Open from 9am for breakfast, it could kick start the day.

At the other end of the health spectrum, here’s something completely different. Support the RNLI by taking part in a 5k or 10k run. The Irish flavour is provided by wearing some Irish fancy dress to enter the St. Patrick’s event in their Patron Saint series.

Fancy something on a bigger scale? Join 5,000 other party people as they paint Portsmouth green on St Patrick’s Day at the Block Party, at Portsmouth Guildhall, which rocks on until 2am Saturday morning.

Act now to avoid missing out

Often these Hovertravel tickets can sell out quickly, so best to act swiftly. Get yourself over to the Hovertravel Website (or use their mobile app) and book a flight, after 9am, for Friday 17th March 2017 only.

Use the promotional code HTPADDY5 to qualify for the Fiver day return deal, offer closes midnight, 14th March.

As with all offers, there’s some small print around the deal.