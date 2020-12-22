Hovertravel switches to reduced timetable as customers stop travelling

Following the Government’s announcement over the weekend, Hovertravel is adapting to the new tighter restrictions and ensuring a consistent service for the communities on both sides of the Solent, as it has done since the start of the pandemic in March.

With immediate effect Hovertravel is announcing, a revised hourly timetable to support those with an essential need to travel.

Chapman: Rules about not travelling are being observed

Neil Chapman, managing director of Hovertravel, explains:

“With Portsmouth entering Tier 4, we have been assessing our passenger numbers and with many bookings being no-shows, we are pleased to see the rules about not travelling are being observed. “Our hourly service will keep the Solent connected for essential travel only, alongside the critical rapid transport of stretcher patients, time-limited pharmaceuticals and other post/freight requirements.”

Details of Hovertravel’s hourly service, which includes weekends, can be found on the Website.

Hovertravel is also reverting to a first-come, first-served service. This, combined with the ability to add an extra service in under 30 minutes, will give confidence of sufficient availability to those whose travel is essential.

Car ferry in adverse weather

In addition, if required due to adverse weather conditions, Hovertravel tickets will be accepted at Wightlink’s Portsmouth‐Fishbourne car ferry.

Neil adds:

“By continuing to work closely with Wightlink, Red Funnel and the Isle of Wight Council, Hovertravel is ensuring the Solent stays connected. Thanks to the efforts of Hovertravel’s dedicated staff, who have worked tirelessly since the start of this pandemic, our ten-minute lifeline flight is available for people permitted to travel.”

News shared by Stephen on behalf of Hovertravel. Ed