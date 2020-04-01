Hovertravel to continue vital cross-Solent services

In light of the suspension of Wightlink’s Fastcat service and Red Funnel’s RedJet service being cut to the bone, commuting Islanders will be pleased to hear that Hovertravel plans to continue providing its high-speed service across the Solent during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Hovertravel service carries not only foot passengers, but is also used by the Royal Mail and brings all the pharmaceuticals to the Island.

Fastcat tickets

All cross-Solent operators are working together to keep the Island connected and confirm that Wightlink’s foot passenger tickets will be accepted on Red Funnel and Hovertravel.

This includes rail tickets and season tickets.

Chapman: “Only travel with Hovertravel if your journey is absolutely necessary”

Neil Chapman of Hovertravel said,

“All the ferries are dedicated to keep key workers and vital supplies flowing to the Island. By co-operating we are, together, maintaining robust and resilient links which can sustain the Island through these challenging times.



“We appreciate and sympathise with the difficult decisions Wightlink is making, and we are offering our full support to a fellow ferry operator and our close neighbour in Ryde.”

Use of Hoverbus

Essential travellers, including key workers, who have pre-booked with Wightlink (including season card holders) will be able to use Hovertravel services, with no additional fare payable and will also be able to use the HoverBus for onward connections within Portsmouth.

In addition, if required due to adverse weather conditions, Hovertravel tickets will be accepted at Wightlink’s Portsmouth‐Fishbourne car ferry.

All ferry operators are united in their mission

Neil adds:

“Ticket acceptance between operators is commonplace amongst rail companies and by deploying such measures here for cross Solent travel, we are demonstrating that all ferry operators are united in their mission to ensure the Isle of Wight remains connected.”

A call to arms to all readers:

Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.